CAF confirms start of maiden African Women's Champions League

Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) has taken the decision to start its first women's club continental championship to be called the CAF Women's Champions League.

The continent's ruling body's Executive Committee took the decision on Tuesday as part of its development strategy for the women's game in Africa.



This is the first time Africa is venturing into playing a tournament for women clubs at the continental level after years of playing in the Women's Cup of Nations.



Caf, under the leadership of Ahmad Ahmad, has been showing a commitment to laying the foundations to grow the women's game, culminating in the decision taken via the online meeting.



Africa has continued to struggle in their quest for success on the global stage in two decades after none of its representatives reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals in France last year.



Debutants South Africa were knocked out at the group stage, while Nigeria and Cameroon were bounced out of the Round of 16.

Since the Africa Women's Cup of Nations inception in 1991, Nigeria have dominated but Caf aims to strike the perfect balance to ensure its teams become a force in women's football globally.



Last November, Caf President Ahmad Ahmad had vowed to strengthen the growth of women's football and make it a key priority of his administration during the launch of a strategic plan.



"I urge all of you here to seize this tremendous opportunity to make a tangible contribution to the development of women's football on our continent," Ahmad said.



"Your ideas and expertise will help us to establish a strong roadmap for women’s football that will give every young African girl who wants to play the opportunity to do so, regardless of her level and her country of origin."



In efforts to further boost the women’s game, Caf is implementing a four-year women's football strategic plan for Africa, which was launched in collaboration with Fifa last November in Egypt.

