CAF holds first meeting with Interpol Project Stadia

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday met with INTERPOL Project Stadia for the first time to discuss the future cooperation between the two bodies.

The discussion was on areas of safety and security during major events on the continent.



CAF was represented at the meeting by their Head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa while Falah Abdulla Al-Dosari - Senior Manager, Project Stadia Operational Support and Analysis Directorate, and Jeorge Mauricio - Coordinator represented INTERPOL Project Stadia.



Various topics including how INTERPOL Project Stadia can support CAF in the development of safety and security standards across Africa, and possible areas of collaboration, including training support among others were discussed during the virtual meeting.

The two bodies have agreed in principle to collaborate, when possible, towards supporting the advancement of safety and security in Africa.



Meanwhile, INTERPOL Project Stadia highlighted on an already existing training program for Police Officers, which has had a couple of African beneficiaries, whilst CAF emphasized on the need to have more African Police forces take part in future INTERPOL Project Stadia training programs to build their capacities for security during football and other sporting events.



Established by INTERPOL in 2012, the aim of Project Stadia is to contribute to policing and security arrangements for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and as well create a Centre of Excellence to help other countries in planning and executing policing and security preparations for major international sporting events.

