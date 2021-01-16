CAF modifies' minimum number of players to start a match

Confederation of Africa Football

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has modified the minimum number of players to start a match in case of COVID 19 positive cases before the start of a match.

This is referenced to a CAF circular letter dated Sunday, November 8, 2020 indicating that if a team does not have the minimum number of players (11 players including 1 goalkeeper + 4 substitutes), the team would be considered to have lost the match 2- 0.



At a CAF Executive Committee meeting held in Yaoundé on Friday, January 15, 2021, the Committee decided to modify the above provisions “to allow a team that has 11 available players to play the match. In case there is no goalkeeper, another player can replace the goalkeeper on condition that the total number of players on the pitch is 11.



“If a team does not have the minimum number of 11 players to play a match, the team would be considered to have lost the match 2- 0.”

The Committee reminded its stakeholder that, if the result of the PCR test of any player is positive, the player would not be authorized to participate in the said match.



In a statement copied to its Member Associations, it noted the decision is applicable in all CAF competitions from the date of the notification of the letter.