CAF praises Mohammed Kudus ahead of Ghana's game against Angola

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional qualifies ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

CAF labelled Mohammed Kudus as an unstoppable midfielder who can score with both his left and right foot.



The continent's football governing body posted a video of Mohammed Kudus' goal against Madagascar in Ghana's opening game in the AFCON qualifiers while taunting his qualities.



"Scores with his right ✅Scores with his left ✅ Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus is simply unstoppable!" CAF posted.



Mohammed Kudus is currently in the camp of the Black Stars as the team prepares for the first-leg encounter of their doubleheader against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on March 23.



The Black Stars after hosting Angola on March 23 in Kumasi will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.

Angola and Ghana are joint of Group F with four points each, winning one and drawing one after playing two respective games against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.



