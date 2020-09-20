CAF president sends condolences following death of six young footballers

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Mr. Ahmad Ahmad has expressed his condolences on the demise of six young footballers in Ghana.

In a letter addressed to the president of the GFA, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said “I am shocked and saddened to learn of the deaths of six young sons of our great Football family who died following a car accident on Saturday.”



“I hasten to extend to you, on behalf of all the members of the CAF Executive Committee, the sincerest condolences and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the CAF president stated in the letter which was sent on Sunday.



Mr Ahmad also extended condolences to families of the deceased and assured them that the African Football fraternity shares in their pain.



“I ask you to convey to the family of the deceased and their loved ones these condolences and the mark of our great respect for what they offer the game.

“I know that this cruel loss has brought immense sorrow and I would like you to know that African Football fraternity shares in this pain.



May God bless these gentle souls and grant them mercy



With my friendly and saddened feelings,” he said.

