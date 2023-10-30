CAF rejects Medeama SC's quest to use Cape Coast Sports Stadium for Champions League games

Cape Coast Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as host for Medeama SC Champions League group stage matches.

This comes after the latest inspection exercise done by a team from CAF at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



CAF released a statement that the stadium does not meet the minimum requirements to host senior international matches including CAF inter-club group stage games.



However, Medeama have been given the permission to select another venue approved by CAF to host the group stage matches of the Champions League.



According to the release, CAF says several areas in the stadium require an uplift and renovation in accordance with the CAF requirements.



The Tarkwa-based side now have no other option than to select the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the CAF Champions League group games as it remains the only stadium in the country that meets the requirements of hosting CAF senior international matches.

Medeama have been pitted in Group D of the CAF Champions League alongside the defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.



Medeama will travel to Cairo for the first game against Al Ahly on Friday, November 24 before hosting Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in their second group game on Friday, November 1.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/KPE