CAF set new requirements for coaches in Inter-Club Championship

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said the basic mandatory requirement for all coaches in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Clubs competitions will be CAF license A.

A statement signed by Mr. Anthony Baffoe Deputy General Secretary in charge of Football Development at CAF, said "In terms of the coaching license requirement for the CAF Interclub competitions 2021/2022 season and Assistant Coaches are required to hold CAF License B.



It added that for CAF Confederations Cup, CAF “A” or valid sister confederation “PRO” coaching license is mandatory for the Head Coach; CAF B coaching license is mandatory for the Assistant coach.

The statement said, coaches, who do not fulfill the requirement, would not be allowed to be on the bench during the matches adding that, only Pro Licence holders from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF, would qualify to be Head Coach in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup competitions from next season.



In view of this, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called on clubs to ensure strict adherence to the new directives from CAF and avoid sanctions.