Sports News

CAF sets dates for inter-club competitions

File photo

The CAF Emergency Committee has approved the updated calendar for the inter-club competitions.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals were postponed in March.



Since football has returned around the globe, CAF have released the dates for the semi-finals of its club competitions with all matches to be played behind closed doors.



The semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup will come off on September 22 and it will be played in a single format.



The final game will be hosted by Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat on September 27.



The CAF Champions League semi-final, on the other hand, will be played over two legs as is the case.



The first leg will be played on September 25 and 26 in Morocco and the second leg will be played on October 2 and 3 in Egypt.

Since there are two Egyptian and two Moroccan teams in the semi-final, the venue of the final will be decided depending on who qualifies.



Should the two Egyptian teams (Al Ahly and Zamalek) qualify, the final will be played in Morocco, and should the two Moroccan teams (Raja Club Athletic &Wydad Athletic Club) qualify, the final will be hosted in Egypt.



The African football governing body has given the two concerned parties up to August 15 to confirm their availability.



This condition comes as a result of Cameron’s decision to withdraw from hosting the final.



In the case where one Moroccan team and an Egyptian team makes it to the finals, CAF says it has given other nations the opportunity to make a bid to host, adding all applications must be submitted by August 17.



CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals

Pyramids (Egypt) vs Horoya (Guinea) at Mohammed V Complex, Casablanca



RS Berkane (Morocco) vs HUSA (Morocco) at Prince MoulayAbdellah Stadium, Rabat



CAF Champions League semi-finals



Wydad Club Athletic (Morocco) vs. Al Ahly SC (Egypt)



Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) vs. Zamalek SC (Egypt)

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.