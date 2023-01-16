CAF to investigate 'political speech' at CHAN 2022 opening ceremony in Algeria

The Confederation of African Football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to begin an investigation of comments made at the opening ceremony of the CHAN 2022 tournament currently underway in Algeria.

A comment by the grandson of Nelson Mandela during the ceremony to 'free' the disputed Western Sahara from oppression has sparked Moroccan fury.



Neighbouring Morocco and Algeria are in a bitter political rift over Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario movement seeks an independence referendum.



The Kingdom of Morocco considers the Western Sahara as an integral part of the kingdom and a highly sensitive issue of security and national pride.



At the opening ceremony of the CHAN football tournament at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, named after the former South African leader in Algiers, a speech by the grandson of Mandela triggered anger in Morocco.



"Let us fight to free Western Sahara from oppression," Chief Mandla Mandela said.



"Don't forget the last colony of Africa, Western Sahara," he added.

Morocco's Football Federation has called the statement "provocative".



On Sunday, CAF said it "will investigate and look into the political statements and events at the opening ceremony of the CHAN 2022".



CAF stressed its position is "to be neutral on matters of a political nature."



Morocco on Friday failed to send their team to the CHAN tournament after Algeria refused to authorize a direct flight from Rabat to Constantine, where the team would have been based for the group stage matches.



Algeria broke off diplomatic ties with Morocco in August 2021 and closed its airspace to all Moroccan flights the following month.