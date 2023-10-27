CAS dismisses King Faisal FC’s appeal against GFA decision, ordered to pay CHF 4,000 to GFA

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ruled against King Faisal FC in their appeal against the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This decision, announced on Friday, October 27, 2023, upheld the GFA’s ruling in the case of King Faisal FC versus Tamale City FC.



In addition to confirming the GFA’s decision, CAS has also determined that the costs of arbitration, to be separately calculated and communicated to both parties by the CAS Court Office, will be fully covered by Kumasi Faisal FC.



The club had already paid a fee of CHF45,000 to CAS when initiating the case.



Furthermore, the CAS decision stipulated that King Faisal FC must bear their own expenses and is obligated to pay a total amount of CHF4,000 (four thousand Swiss Francs) to the GFA.



This contribution is intended to cover the GFA’s legal fees and other expenses incurred during the arbitration process.

The GFA was represented during the arbitration proceedings by Naa Ofofoley Nortey (Esq) with support from General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq), while King Faisal FC was represented by their legal counsel, Lawyer Quayson.



It’s worth noting that King Faisal FC currently competes in the Division One League Zone 2 after facing relegation following the 2022/23Ghana Premier League season.



