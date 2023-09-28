CAS dismisses King Faisal's request for stay in Ghana Premier League case

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected King Faisal FC's request for a stay of execution against the Ghana Football Association.

The Kumasi-based club had turned to CAS after being relegated from the Ghanaian top-flight last season due to a lost protest against Tamale City FC for alleged double registrations of player Jireh Kojo Nissi/Isaac Mensah at the Ghana FA.



A subsequent appeal at the FA's Appeal Committee was also rejected, though the association admits the player Jireh Kojo Nissi is same as Isaac Mensah.



King Faisal had sought the stay in order to continue participating in the Ghana Premier League for the 2023-24 season until a final decision was reached.

However, CAS, in a circular dated September 27, 2023, has dismissed King Faisal's request for a stay, pending the final determination of the substantive case.



The costs associated with this decision will be determined in the final award or any subsequent disposition of the arbitration.



King Faisal are presently preparing for the commencement of the 2023-24 Division One campaign, which is kicking off next month.