CAS might postpone GFA ruling again - Albert Commey

Eleven Wonders chief executive officer, Albert Commey

Eleven Wonders chief executive officer (CEO) Albert Commey reveals he was not surprised by the Court of Arbitration for Sports' postponements of their final verdict on the case between former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' and football's governing body.

Osei is seeking redress from the sports tribunal for wrongful disqualification from the GFA presidential race by the defunct Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee for Football in 2019.



CAS had initially set the date for the announcement of their final ruling on Friday, but on Wednesday rescheduled the decision to August 4.



Edwin Kurt Okraku ultimately won the GFA presidential contest last October.



“When we heard the news we weren’t surprised because the bench is looking at the weighing of the verdict to see if nobody will file a case for appeal the moment the verdict comes out," Commey, reportedly a member of Okraku's camp, told Mabesh TV.



“It is normal if you know how CAS does their works. Our campaign manager for Kurt Okraku, Mr Abu Alhassan has experience in CAS because he has filed cases in CAS and has won before. He will tell you that CAS might even postpone it on 4th August, 2020 and it’s not cast in stone.

“Kurt and the other aspirants had no hand in the decision to disqualify Osei Kwaku Palmer. We are patiently waiting for the ruling and we are waiting for the way forward. We have experienced persons among us who advise us and it is even likely the date might be postponed again."



Ghana went to the polls last year under the supervision of the Normalisation Committee in search of a replacement for Kwesi Nyantakyi whose administration as GFA boss was crashed by a bribery and match-fixing scandal.



Osei and six others filed their candidacy for the presidency but the Tema Youth president was ultimately disqualified from the contest on the recommendation of a Vetting Committee for breaching financial regulations after the transfer of a player of his club.



The displeased Osei promptly filed an appeal but the Normalisation Committee threw out the request on grounds of late submission.



'Palmer' then moved to seek redress at CAS. Should his appeal be successful, the GFA could be forced to organise a new presidential election.

