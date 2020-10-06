CAS should have reduced Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban to 5 years - Kojo Yankah

Nyantakyi was accused of breaching FIFA’s code of ethics

Former Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Kojo Yankah says the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) should have handed Kwesi Nyantakyi a five-year ban on his appeal instead of the 12 years.

The former Ghana Football Association President was handed a lifetime ban by FIFA following his involvement in the Number 12 documentary.



Nyantakyi breached FIFA’s code of ethics in the documentary which led to his lifetime ban from the sport.



The former Wa All Stars owner appealed the case at CAS and has seen his sentence reduced to 12 years.



Speaking on the issue with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, he said “CAS didn’t do well with their verdict on Kwesi Nyantakyi.

They should have reduced the sentence to five years which he has already served two years and by now he would have left with three years to serve.



“If they had done their work well, they will know Kwesi Nyantakyi didn’t commit any big crime and he doesn’t deserve the 12 years.



FIFA really didn’t do well on this matter”, he added.