CAS throws out King Faisal FC's request for stay in the betPawa Ghana Premier League

King Faisal Football Ghana

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed King Faisal FC's request for a stay of execution against the Ghana Football Association.

By the decision which was released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, King Faisal’s request to prevent their relegation from the betPawa Premier League to the Division One League Zone 2 and start of the two leagues until CAS renders its final decision in the substantive case against the Ghana Football Association(GFA)



.



Following heir relegation and the loss of their appeal case against Tamale City, King Faisal FC appealed to CAS to overturn the decision of the GFA Appeals Committee.



King Faisal had sought the stay in order to continue participating in the Ghana Premier League for the 2023-24 season until a final decision was reached.



However, CAS, in a circular dated September 27, 2023, has dismissed King Faisal's request for a stay, pending the final determination of the substantive case.

The costs associated with this decision will be determined in the final award or any subsequent disposition of the arbitration.



Thus, in effect, King Faisal FC shall play in the 2023/24 Division One League Zone Two which will commence on Friday, October 6, 2023.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Credit: GFA Communications