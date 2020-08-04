Sports News

CAS to adjudicate Palmer/GFA case on Tuesday

Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS)

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) is set to give a ruling to the much-awaited Wilfred Kwaku Osei (Palmer) versus Ghana Football Association (GFA) case on Tuesday, August 4.

The judgment which was initially fixed July 17 was postponed to the new date by CAS which according to them was in pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.



For the past 11 months, the Tema Youth President had been seeking justice at CAS after he was disqualified from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections by the Normalisation Committee (NC).



He was disqualified from the count of two charges which include the failure to pay transfer commission to the football association as well as failing an integrity test.

After his disqualification by the Vetting Committee of the NC, Palmer filed an appeal which was swiftly rejected and resorted to the highest Court in Sports.



He later filed an appeal against the decision of the Normalisation Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



In July, CAS issued a communique spelling out the procedure and period of the release of their verdict on the matter pending before the body on August 4.

