Soccer News

CEO of Kratos recounts success of maiden JUCOAG tournament

CEO of Kratos Football Club, Mathias Donkor

CEO of Kratos Football Club, Mathias Donkor who happens to be the chairman for the Central Region chapter of Juvenile Club Owners Association of Ghana(JUCOAG) has recounted the success at the maiden edition of the JUCOAG U-13, U-15 & U-17 national tournament which was held in August, 2019.

Taking to his Facebook account, the young and enterprising football administrator thanked God for giving him the grace to lead such a great association and for his Central Region team to win the tournament in the U-13 & 15 divisions respectively and also became the runners up in the U-17 division.



"I thank God for the grace given to me to be able to lead such a great Association. I am thankful to my able executives(Mr Bowumia, Mr Ernest Quam, Mr Mohammed Shaban and Mr. Eric Kwakye) and the coaching staff(Mr. Stephen Nyarko, Mr Samuel Ocran, Mr. Bismark Okyere and Mr Osman Adams) and all members for their voluntary and restless efforts."



The astute football administrator also acknowledged the support of his executive members and the coaching team for supporting him to achieve such a historic feat.

He also appealed to the government, corporate Ghana and individuals to invest in football development in Ghana in order to solve the problem of talent waste due to lack of support for grassroot football and limited opportunities in football.



"It's my plea that the government, corporate Ghana and individuals invest in football development to bring hope to the youth who are wasting their talent in the country due lack of support and limited opportunity in the country."



JUOAG is an Association that seeks to bring together all juvenile club owners in Ghana, seek their interest and support as well as becoming the mouthpiece for juvenile football for the growth of the game from the grassroot.

Source: Kratos Football Club

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.