0
Menu
Sports

CHAN 2022: Algeria through to knockout stage after beating Ethiopia

Algeria Chan Qualify Algeria are through to the next round of the CHAN

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Algeria are through to the knockout stage of the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The qualification to the next round was confirmed on Tuesday night when the host nation defeated Ethiopia by a goal to nil in the second Group A match of the tournament.

In the match today, Algeria dominated play in the first half but could not get on the scoresheet after a resolute performance from the opponent.

However, in the first ten minutes of the second half, the hosts did enough and scored to be in control of the match.

Aimen Mahious, match winner from the first group game against Libya last Friday struck his second goal of the tournament in the 52nd minute to seal the narrow 1-0 win for Algeria against Ethiopia.

Courtesy of the win, Algeria are on six points in Group A and are through to the quarter-final stage of CHAN2022.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Related Articles: