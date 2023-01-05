CHAN 2022: Annor Walker focused on group opener against Madagascar

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker has set his sight on the game against Madagascar in the 2022 Africa Nations Championship

The tournament kicks off on January 13 in Algeria and Ghana will play its first game against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine.



The Black Galaxies are currently in Algiers preparing ahead of the tournament after ending their stay in Egypt.



The team played two friendlies against Egypt's U20 team and Al Ahly winning both games as part of the preparations.



Speaking on Ghana's chances against Madagascar in its opening game, the Samatex coach said,



“I’m thinking about our group opponent and I have started with Madagascar, we have a plan for them before we think of the Sudan game”

“We are happy with our stay in Egypt. I think we are comfortable with the friendly matches played so far and all that we are waiting is the the day to play our first match in Algiers”



Ghana will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.



Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favorites Morocco on 23 January 23.



All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.