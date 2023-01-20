0
CHAN 2022: Big blow for Ghana as Afriyie Barnieh sees red against Sudan

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana will be without captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh if they secure qualification to the next stage of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

This is because the striker picked up a late red card in the victory over Sudan on Thursday evening.

Afriyie was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute with Ghana heading to victory thanks to his penalty in the second half.

Konadu Yiadom's deflected effort inside the box found the net to cancel out Al Gozoli Nooh's 31st-minute strike.

Barnieh then converted a penalty and had a goal disallowed before his red card, but this had no effect on Ghana as Seidu Suraj secured the points.

Ghana now sit second in Group C with three points and a real chance of making the quarter-finals. If they make it, Annor Walker's team will have to fight without their main man Barnieh.

