0
Menu
Sports

CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies set to meet Cameroon or Niger in quarter-finals

Black Galaxies Fl42k1FXwAIMjYc.jfif Black Galaxies of Ghana

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

Ahead of the quarter-finals, Ghana must now wait for the conclusion of Group E to know the opponent the Black Galaxies will face.

It will surely be the winner of Group E, a spot that is being contested by Cameroon and Niger.

The group will be decided on Tuesday, January 24, when Cameroon takes on Niger. For Cameroon, even a draw will see the side finishing top of the Group.

Should Niger win, they will also finish top to face Ghana.

Whatever the case, all will be settled by the close of Tuesday.

Ghana after picking six points in Group finished the group in second while Madagascar topped the group with 9 points.

Ghana’s quarter-final encounter will be played on Saturday, February 4.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere