CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to know quarterfinal opponent after Cameron v Niger game

Black Galaxies 34567 The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians will know the Black Galaxies' quarter-final opponent in the ongoing CHAN tournament after the last Group E fixture between Cameroon and Niger on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The Black Galaxies qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament after finishing second in Group C with 6 points.

Ghana will now face the winner of Group E which hasn't been decided yet even though Cameroon is leading the group ahead of Niger, Mauritania, and Mali.

The Black Galaxies lost their opening game to Madagascar before beating Sudan in their second game to stand a chance of progressing out of the group.

Group C opponents Morocco didn't show up for the tournament because of political reasons hence the decision of CAF to award the three others team with the maximum points per the rules of the competition.

Cameroon will play against Niger tonight at the Miloud Hadefi stadium in Oran, Algeria. The 2022 CHAN is being played in 2023 because a delayed AFCON was played in 2022 with Senegal winning their first trophy in Cameroon.

