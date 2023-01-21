0
Menu
Sports

CHAN 2022: Coach Annor Walker promises to fix defensive woes

Annor Walker 8sHpQLkC Ghana coach Annor Walker

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: goal.com

Ghana coach Annor Walker has promised to fix the team's defensive woes in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies have conceded three goals so far in the tournament.

The two teams suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Madagascar before bouncing back to record a 3-1 win over Sudan on Thursday night.

Despite the victory, Annor Walker believes his team must improve in defense if they want to go far in the tournament.

“Occasionally we saw some mistakes there but its part of football. The players need to be directed and coached. I am aware of some mistakes in my defence and as we move forward we will correct them” the gaffer told reporters in his post match presser.

Ghana are through to the quarterfinals of the competition with Sudan set to face Madagascar in the final match of Group C.

Source: goal.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker