CHAN 2022: David Abagna named Man of the Match in Ghana's win over Sudan

Ghana international, David Abagna Sandam has been adjudged Man of the Match after his excellent display in the clash against Sudan on Thursday night

The Real Tamale United midfielder started for Ghana today when the Black Galaxies locked horns with their Sudanese counterpart in the second Group C match of the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



In a game that Ghana had a lot of nervy moments, David Abagna Sandam was one of the best players and inspired from the midfield to lead the Black Galaxies to a 3-1 comeback win against the opponent.



For his outstanding displays, he has been selected as the Man of the Match as confirmed by CAF.

Following today’s win, Ghana has moved to second on the Group C standings of the 2022 CHAN tournament.



It gives the Black Galaxies a very good chance of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament. The group will be decided next week after the final group game between Madagascar and Sudan.