CHAN 2022: George Afriyie questions selection for tournament

George Afriyie 610x392.png Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie questioned the selection process of the Black Galaxies for the 2022 CHAN tournament, questioning why some in-form players were left out of the team.

In a media interaction, the owner of Okyeman Planners questioned why some in-form players like Vincent Atinga, Mohammed Alhassan and Caleb Amankwa were not called for the tournament.

George Afriyie explained that Ghana’s exit from the CHAN tournament could be partly blamed on the absence of these experienced home-based players.

“Atinga was part of Galaxies, I saw Mohammed Alhassan, he was part at the initial stages when the call-up was made. I saw Caleb Amankwa, he was also part but where are all those players,” he said.

According to him, players who qualified Ghana for the CHAN tournament should have been of priority to show consistency in the squad.

“We don’t follow consistency. In football development sometimes consistency plays a role. Players you used to qualify for the tournaments too were dropped. We are not consistent, we don’t have a solid program that we follow through that is the problem,” George Afriyie said.

He stated that Ghana’s failure to impress at the tournament should not blamed on the ranking of the Ghana League on the continent because, “it is not about the ranking because we’ve seen countries ranked outside the top 20 coming to tournaments and excelling, we’ve seen it always.”

The Black Galaxies crashed out of the CHAN tournament at the quarter-final stage following a 2-0 defeat to Niger.

