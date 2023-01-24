0
CHAN 2022: Gladson Awako recovers from injury ahead of quarter-finals

Awako KAK.png Gladson Awako has returned to training

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Black Galaxies have been handed a massive boost ahead of the quarter-finals of the 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament following the return of Gladson Awako.

The Hearts of Oak talisman suffered an injury setback on Ghana’s opening Group C match against Madagascar.

After missing the second game against Sudan, Gladson Awako is now back in training with his teammates and looking good.

“Gladson Awako returned to training with the Black Galaxies when the team returned to the training grounds on Monday, January 23.

“The captain of the side suffered an injury in the opening game against Madagascar and was unavailable for the match Sudan last Thursday.

“He is back in training with the squad as they prepare for the quarterfinals stage of the competition this weekend,” an update from the Ghana Football Association said on Monday, January 23.

The statement added, “Razak Yusif who also suffered an injury in the opening group game is also set to make a return to training in the coming days.”

Following the conclusion of Group C at the CHAN 2023 tournament, Ghana has advanced to the quarterfinals stage.

