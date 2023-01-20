CHAN 2022: Group C standings after Ghana vs Sudan game

Ghana lost their first group game

Black Galaxies' second group game at the 2023 CHAN ended in victory on Thursday evening. The game which was played in Constantine ended 3-1.

The victory changed the positions in Group C, Ghana played two games, Sudan one game, and Madagascar one game. Morocco withdrew from the tournament as reported last week.



Sudan and Madagascar will clash on the 23rd of January.



Ghana is currently second in Group C with three points after two games while Sudan is bottom with no points after one game.



In today's game, the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the first half battled the Sudanese who put pressure on the back four of Ghana in the first few minutes.



Sudan was first to score in the 31st minute through Al-Gozoli Nooh.



Three minutes to half time Ghana scored. A corner kick was headed down in the box for Konadu Yiadom to guide home.

After halftime, Ghana came out with a lot more energy than in the first half. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was fouled in the box and the referee verified the decision from VAR. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.



The Black Galaxies put the ball into the net in the 81st minute but Afriyie was judged to be offside.



Goalscorer Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was sent off by the referee for a foul on a Sudanese player in 90+7 minute.



Ghana's third goal was scored by Seidu Suraj who came on in the 84th minute to replace Slyvester Simba.



Below are the standings in Group C:



