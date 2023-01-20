0
CHAN 2022: Hearts of Oak players score as Ghana beat Sudan

Galaxies Chan 2022 Black Galaxies had their first victory of the tournament

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Galaxies bounced back from their opening-day defeat to cruise to a 3-1 victory against Sudan in their second group game at the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Having suffered defeat to Madagascar in the group opener on Sudan, the Black Galaxies were presented with an arduous task of overcoming Sudan after conceding first at Constantine on Thursday evening in a game littered with VAR decisions.

However, goals from Hearts of Oak players Konadu Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj ensured Ghana re through to the next stage.

The Black Galaxies were punished after the half hour mark when Al Gozoli Hussein Noor Mohammed opened the scoring for the North Africans.

Ghana came close through Afriyie Barnieh whose header was finger tipped over the bar by the Sudanese goalkeeper.

The home-based national team took advantage of a corner kick in the 43rd minute as Yiadom slotted home.

The Black Galaxies returned from the break determined to get the winner and after a VAR check in the 60th minute, Ghana were awarded a penalty which was cleverly converted by Afriyie Barnieh.

The soon-to-be FC Zurich forward netted with ten minutes remaining but after another review, the goal was ruled offside.

Things went from good to bad for Barnieh who was sent off in the final minute.

However, in a dramatic extra time, goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim came to the rescue of Ghana with some brave saves before Seidu sealed victory for the Black Galaxies with a smashing goal.

