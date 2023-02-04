3
CHAN 2022: Madagascar pleasantly surprised me - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan Fhhbhfsd.jpeg Asamoah Gyan, Ghanaian football legend

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian football legend, Asamaoah Gyan, has given huge thumbs up to Madagascar for their impressive run at the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

Madagascar shocked Ghana 2-1 in their opening game before blowing away Sudan and Mozambique in their final group game and in the quarterfinal, respectively.

They were however overpowered in the semifinal by Senegal and will face Niger in the third-place match on Friday.

This massive performance has impressed Asamoah Gyan, who was in attendance at the Algeria tournament.

When asked which country impressed him the most, he said: "My native Ghana started the competition rather badly but they recovered well against Sudan in their second game. They reached the quarterfinals.

"I was pleasantly surprised by Madagascar and Angola. Algeria has been incredible," the Ghana all-time top scorer told CAF.

"You can feel that they want to win the tournament at home. The level of this competition is very high and we have seen many surprises."

Source: footballghana.com
