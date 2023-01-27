CHAN 2022: Niger show more seriousness anytime they play against Ghana - Karim Zito

Ghanaian coach, Karim Zito

Ghanaian coach, Karim Zito has urged the Black Galaxies to be wary against Niger in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 CHAN tournament.

According to the coach, the Niger team attaches more seriousness whenever they have a match against Ghana and as such must not be underrated.



“Half of Nigerien players come from Ghana. They will come here to scout them and send them back to play for their national team. Many of the academies in Ghana like WAFA and Cheater have players from Niger,” Zito told Happy FM.



“Anytime they realize Ghana is playing Niger, they put up an attitude as if to say it’s a World Cup match. They play similarly to our style.



“They feel like we rejected them in Ghana so they would prove to us why they are better,” he added.

The Black Galaxies qualified for the knockout stage of the ongoing CHAN after finishing second in their group to set up a clash with Niger who topped their group.



A win for the Black Galaxies will see them qualify for the semifinals and take them closer to winning tournament.



JNA/SARA