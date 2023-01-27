CHAN 2022: No Ghanaian player named in best eleven of group phase

Black Galaxies forward, Afriyie Barnieh

The 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament is entering the quarter-final stage on Friday, January 27.

Ahead of the games, CAF has announced the best eleven from the group stage of the tournament.



Unfortunately, no player of the Black Galaxies of Ghana made it into the best eleven.



Host national Algeria has the most number of players [3] in the best eleven of the CHAN 2022 group stage best eleven.



Angola and Senegal follow Algeria closely with both national teams having two players each in the best eleven of the group stage.

In the quarter-finals of the 2022 CHAN tournament today, Algeria will face off with Ivory Coast at 4pm.



Meanwhile, Senegal will also lock horns with Mauritania in the second game at 7pm.



