CHAN 2022: StarTimes secure right to broadcast all matches

StarTimes Ghana to broadcast CHAN 2022

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes have secured the right to broadcast all 32 games of the African Nations Championship 2022 (CHAN 2022) tournament across its five sports channels.

Same as the CAF AFCON 2021, StarTimes is entitled to exploit all CAF CHAN 2022 matches in English, Portuguese, and all locally-spoken languages.



The CHAN 2022 event will be held in Algeria from January 13th to February 4th, it is the 7th edition of the biennial football tournament, in which only players competing in the local leagues of their country can participate.



The locally-based players will be given a chance to parade their skills to international audiences.



For the first time in the history of CHAN, 18 countries will be competing for the title - an increase from the previous 16 nations.



Ghana’s Black Galaxies will be among the participating teams hoping to make a mark as former finalists having missed out on previous editions. Star players, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Gladson Awako will be seeking to lead the team to a first-ever CHAN glory.

Two times champions Morocco, who goes in as the title holder, will be seeking to defend their crown and make it three title wins in a row.



Other teams which represented Africa football during the 2022 World Cup including Senegal, Ghana and Cameroon, will also be leading the CHAN party.



Group A: Algeria, Libya, Mozambique, Ethiopia



Group B: DR Congo, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal



Group C: Morocco, Sudan, Madagascar, Ghana

Group D: Mali, Angola, Mauritania



Group E: Cameroon, Congo, Niger



Besides the CHAN 2022 tournament, StarTimes will keep its cherished football fans entertained with more action from the Ghana Premier League, German Bundesliga, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Spanish Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Sup, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup, Portuguese Cup, Portuguese League Cup and many more exciting football events in 2023.