CHAN 2022: Sudan-Madagascar clash to determine Ghana's fate

Ghana Sudan Chan 2022 The deciding game will be played on Monday

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will have to wait for the result of the last Group C game of the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) between Sudan and Madagascar to know their quarterfinal fate.

The deciding game will be played on Monday, January 23.

Despite the 3-1 win over Sudan in the Black Galaxies’ second group game on Thursday night, Ghana’s progression still depends on the result of the game.

However, the result has put Annor Walker’s side in a strong position to make the knockout stages.

Sudan took the lead just after the half hour mark through Nool Al Golozi before Konadu Yiadom leveled for the Galaxies in first half stoppage time.

Ghana took the lead just after the hour mark through Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s penalty goal. Seidu Suraj added the third in stoppage to win the victory.

The Black Galaxies lost their opening match 2-1 to debutants Madagascar on Sunday.

Ghana’s group has three teams because defending champions Morocco withdrew at the last minute.

