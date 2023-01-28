CHAN 2022: We are struggling to adapt to the weather conditions in Algeria – David Abagna

Ghana midfielder, David Abagna

Ghana midfielder, David Abagna has revealed that the Black Galaxies players are not having it easy adapting to the weather conditions in Algeria.

The national team made up of home-based players is in Algeria participating in the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



Ahead of the quarter-final match against Niger on Saturday night, David Abagna says the weather conditions in the North African country are still a big problem.



According to him, the players are struggling to adapt to the conditions.

“This is my first experience in the competition and so far its been good. We are struggling to adapt to the weather conditions but that is natural,” Ghana midfielder David Abagna said.



The midfielder added, “The tournament is big platform for players on the continent to show what we can do. It is a big platform to exhibit the quality we have in our respective local leagues.”



The encounter between Ghana and Niger in the quarter-finals of the CHAN 2023 tournament will kick off at 7pm later tonight.