CHAN 2022: We didn’t deserve to lose against Niger – Annor Walker

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has explained that his side didn’t deserve to lose in their game against Niger at the CHAN 2022 tournament.
Ghana was booted out of the tournament in the quarterfinals after losing 2-0 to Niger on Saturday, January 28.
Speaking after Ghana’s exit, Annor Walker disclosed that the Black Galaxies lost their confidence after conceding the first goal.
He added that although the team was determined to make a comeback in the game, the second goal dashed the hopes of the team.
"When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination, and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost," he said in his post-match press conference.
"I don’t think we deserved to lose," he added.
The Black Galaxies had hopes of winning the CHAN tournament after making the finals on two occasions.
Ghana won the game against Sudan but lost against Madagascar and Niger.
JNA/KPE
- 5 goals, 2 defeats: The numbers behind Black Galaxies’ poor performance at CHAN 2022
- Five Black Galaxies players who flopped at CHAN 2022
- David Abagna leaves Black Galaxies camp to complete move to Al Hilal of Sudan
- 75% of Black Galaxies players are over 35 - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe claims after CHAN elimination
- 2022 CHAN: We didn't deserve to lose to Niger - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker
- Read all related articles