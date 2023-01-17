CHAN 2022: What Kurt Okraku said to Black Galaxies ahead of the Sudan game

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, has motivated the Black Galaxies ahead of their second group game in the ongoing 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies, who lost their opening game to debutants Madagascar, will face Sudan in a must-win game in their second game on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



A defeat to the team will end Ghana's journey in the tournament, and Kurt Okraku has urged them to fight for the points because the President and the entire country are behind them.



“As the number one fan of this team, the President of Ghana has supported this team, and that's the reason this team had a very good camping period. Our sector minister and his deputy also ensured that this team never lacked.

"The presence of the Deputy Minister and the NSA Board Chairman tells us that Ghana is behind you throughout your hard work and the sacrifices you are making," he added.



Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies play Morocco in their final group game, but the points have been awarded to Ghana by CAF after the Atlas Lions B team failed to show up for its game against Sudan in the first round of games.