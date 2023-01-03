CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies arrive in Algeria ahead of tournament

Black Galaxies

Ghana’s Black Galaxies have arrived in Algeria ahead of 2023 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The team led by head coach Annor Walker touched down in the North African country on Tuesday morning for the much-anticipated tournament set to start on January 13, 2023.



The home-based national team arrived in Algiers after completing a two-week training tour in Egypt.



They won two friendly matches against Egypt’s U20 and Al Ahly.

Ghana open their tournament campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.



Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.



All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.