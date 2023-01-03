3
Menu
Sports

CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies arrive in Algeria ahead of tournament

Black Galaxies 456578 Black Galaxies

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Galaxies have arrived in Algeria ahead of 2023 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The team led by head coach Annor Walker touched down in the North African country on Tuesday morning for the much-anticipated tournament set to start on January 13, 2023.

The home-based national team arrived in Algiers after completing a two-week training tour in Egypt.

They won two friendly matches against Egypt’s U20 and Al Ahly.

Ghana open their tournament campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP