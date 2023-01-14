CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies hold first training session in Constantine

Black Galaxies of Ghana held its first training in Constantine ahead of their first Group C match against Madagascar on Sunday evening.

The team departed the City of Algiers on Thursday morning and touched down in the capital of the Eastern Province at 7:30 am.



The training session was supervised by head coach Annor Walker and assisted by Prosper Ogum and Bismark Kobi Mensah.



Before travelling to the team's official base in Constantine the Black Galaxies played two friendly games against Algeria and Mozambique. The encounter against Mozambique ended abruptly after the coach of Mozambique ordered his players to leave the pitch.



The training group welcomed back skipper Gladson Awako. Awako sustained a minor injury in the friendly match against tournament hosts Algeria.

After competing in the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, Ghana will be making a record-breaking fourth CHAN participation.



Group C contains the Black Galaxies along with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.



Below is the video:



