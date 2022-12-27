0
CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies to play Egypt U-20 in friendly

Match Report: Black Galaxies Beat Nigeria 2 0 In Cape Coast 77 Galaxies will face Egypt today

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Galaxies will play a friendly match against the U20 national team of Egypt on Tuesday.

“The Black Galaxies will play a friendly game against the national U20 team of Egypt, the Young Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

”Ghana's home-based national team are currently in Cairo as part of preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship(CHAN) which will be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.

“Tuesday's friendly against Egypt U20 will be the first of friendly games the Black Galaxies will play during their stay in Egypt,” an official statement on the GFA website said on Monday.

The match is to help Coach Annor Walker and his Black Galaxies squad to prepare for the upcoming CHAN tournament.

The friendly is coming up after a delegation made up of players, technical staff and officials arrived in Cairo on Saturday.

Since then, the team has been training at the Pyramid FC training pitch.

