CHAN 2023: Ghana can clinch the ultimate in Algeria – Asiedu Attorbrah

Asiedu Attorbrah

Former Black Galaxies midfielder Abraham Asiedu Attorbrah has tipped Ghana to win the ultimate for the first time at this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria slated for January 13, to February 4, 2023.

Ghana makes a return to the tournament for the first time in eight years after defeating Nigeria in the final hurdle of the qualification series at the Moshood Abiola Stadium under the tutelage of Head Coach Daniel Annor Walker and his technical team made up of former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Gaffer Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and Karela United’s Bismark Kobi Mensah.



The Black Galaxies have been pitted against defending and two-time champions Morocco, 2018 bronze finishers Sudan and newbies Madagascar in Group C.



Ghana’s best finish at the CHAN tournament first came at the maiden edition in Ivory Coast, 2009, where the team finished as runners-up under Milovan Rajevac, losing to DR Congo in the final by 2 goals to 0.



The team finished again in second place under Maxwell Konadu at the 2014 tournament in South Africa where they lost to Libya in the final on penalties.



Speaking to Class Sports on Ghana’s chances at the biennial tournament, the Former New Edubiase United and Ashanti Gold player Abraham Asiedu Attorbrah is confident Annor Walker’s Black Galaxies will be competitive.

“I will speak as a Ghanaian; I would not say they will exit at the group stages or something or not qualify to the quarterfinal or the semis.



“I just wish them well; I know they have a good coach and also they are good players representing the country.



“Qualifying to the CHAN tournament is not easy, so if they have qualified it means we have quality players to compete.



“I wish Ghana gets to the final and wins the trophy we were unable to win in South Africa 2014,” he said.



The Black Galaxies will take on Mozambique later on Tuesday, 10 January 2023, as part of the team’s final preparations ahead of their first group game against Madagascar on January 15, at the Mohammed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.