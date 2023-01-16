0
CHAN 2023: Ghana turns attention to Sudan meeting after Madagascar defeat

Black Galaxies Fl42k1FXwAIMjYc.jfif Ghana lost 2-1 to Madagascar

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Galaxies will now turn their attention to the clash against Sudan after suffering a shocking 2-1 loss to Madagascar in their 2023 Championship of African Nations Group C opener.

Annor Walker’s side produced a performance nowhere near their best on Sunday at Stade Chahid Hamlaoui against the debutants, who won deservedly.

The Barea top Group C with three points while the Black Galaxies are bottom ahead of their final group game against Sudan.

Ghana is now playing two group games instead of three because Morocco, the defending champions, have pulled out and did not turn up for their game against Sudan earlier on Sunday.

Ghana must now win convincingly against Sudan to qualify for the quarterfinal.

The game will be played on Thursday, January 19, at today’s venue, Stade Chahid Hamlaoui in Constantine, Algeria.

Annor Walker will be looking to sort out the many problems in his team before the Sudan encounter so as to avoid an early exit.

