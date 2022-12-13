CHAN 2023: I hope and pray Black Galaxies win the trophy - Kofi Kordzi

The Black Galaxies line up for a game

Black Galaxies forward Kofi Kordzi is hoping the team can annex the 2023 CHAN title in Algeria.

The home-based national team defeated Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday.



The Black Galaxies have been in camp for two weeks preparing for the competition which begin on January 13, 2023 in Algeria.



Kordzi, who plies his trade for Legon Cities is part of the provisional players in camp and will hope to make the final squad for the tournament next month.



“Preparations towards the tournament has been very fantastic because what we have been doing at training is great. We have been playing friendly games throughout the week and I hope and pray that we will go and bring the Cup home”

The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.



They will open their account against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.



Meanwhile, key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are expected to join camp this week following their return from the World Cup in Qatar.