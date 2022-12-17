CHAN 2023: Preparations for tournament has been good so far - David Abagna

RTU midfielder David Abagna

Real Tamale United (RTU) midfielder David Abagna has stated the Black Galaxies preparations for the upcoming CHAN Tournament is going according to plan.

The next African Nations Championship takes place in Algeria from January 13 to February 4 in 2023 with 18 countries including Ghana set to participate.



Ghana qualified to the tournament after missing out on the 2016, 2018 and 2020 editions of the competition created by Africa’s football governing body CAF for players plying their trade in national leagues on the continent.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana Football Association official channel, the 24 year old RTU midfield standout Abagna stated,

“I think initially, the training sessions we started gradually and it’s been intensified like a few days or a week ago with us playing a lot of friendly games so preparation has been good so far.”



Ghana’s Black Galaxies beat club side Accra Hearts of Oak 2 – 1 in a recent friendly game played at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.



The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C with Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar on its return to the CHAN. Ghana has finished in second place twice in 2009 and 2014.