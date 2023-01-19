0
CHAN 2023: Sports Ministry pays outstanding bonuses to Black Galaxies ahead of Sudan match

Black Galaxies Fl42k1FXwAIMjYc.jfif The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Galaxies have been motivated to win their game against Sudan in the 2023 CHAN tournament following the payment of their outstanding bonuses.

The Black Galaxies were owed some outstanding bonuses from the 2023 CHAN qualifications. The Black Galaxies beat Benin and Nigeria to qualify for the tournament being held in Algeria.

Speaking ahead of their final group game against Sudan, Evans Bobie Opoku assured that the players to expect their bonuses soon.

“The cheques I promised you are with the FA and the accountant has done all the cheques. The per diem is also ready. So in terms of motivation and what have you, like I said the President has ordered that Ministry should do everything possible so what is due you is paid,” the deputy sports minister said.

“Going into the Sudan game, I have a strong belief that you will make it,” he stated.

The Black Galaxies come up against Sudan in a must-win encounter at 7:00 pm on January 19, 2023.

