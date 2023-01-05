CHAN 2023: Veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed backs Black Galaxies to shine at tournament

Ghanaian striker, Yahaya Mohammed

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will do very well at the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria, this is according to veteran Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed.

Speaking to Original FM on the Super Sports Show, the attacker said he believes the home-based national team is made up of good players who can compete and do well in the upcoming tournament.



“I have a strong belief in the current Black Galaxies team that they will surely shine in Algeria.



“We have good materials in the team and they are the best players in our Ghana league and I believe they will surely fight hard for victory,” Yahaya Mohammed said.



The veteran added, “The players should put up their minds that they will use this opportunity to sell themselves and die for their country.”

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have already arrived in the host nation Algeria to finalise preparations for the tournament.



On Saturday, January 7, the Galaxies will play a friendly match with Algeria before the tournament starts on Friday, January 13.



At the tournament, Ghana will face off with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco in Group C.