1
Menu
Sports

CHAN 2023: We are well prepared for the tournament - Black Galaxies' Jonah Attuquaye

Black Galaxies Naija.jfif The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies winger, Jonah Attuquaye has spoken about the team’s readiness ahead of the start of the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The home-based national team defeated Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The Black Galaxies have been in camp for two weeks preparing for the competition which begins on January 13, 2023, in Algeria.

Attuquaye, who plies his trade for Legon Cities is part of the provisional players in camp and will hope to make the final squad for the tournament next month.

“We’ve been here for some few weeks and you could see what is going on here. I think we are well prepared but for now, we are just waiting for the day so we can move to Algiers and see what happens there,” he said.

The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.

They will open their account against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are expected to join camp this week following their return from the World Cup in Qatar.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer