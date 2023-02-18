CHAN didn't allow me settle on a first eleven - Hearts coach Slavko Matic

Slavko Matic with some of his players who were in the CHAN team

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says the just-ended 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) did not allow him settle on a particular starting eleven.

The Phobians had five players in the Black Galaxies squad that represneted Ghana at the tournament in Algeria.



The Serbian explains taking out five key players like captain Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Seidu Suraj, Dennis Korsah, and Daniel Afriyie lightened his squad, making it difficult to settle on a consistent eleven.



“I like giving opportunities to all the players. That’s what exactly I did when I came," he told ghanasportspage.com.



"I gave more than twenty players opportunities to show me who they are and what they can. We tried to settle on our first eleven but unfortunately, five of them went to the CHAN tournament.

"Within a short period, we stayed with 15 to 16 players. We were having six games at that time.



"We had a big challenge with a small number of players to play six games in a role. It was difficult for us. At that moment you cannot find the best eleven.



"How can you make the best or first eleven when five players are not with you? Is a different situation for the players."