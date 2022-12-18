CHAN2023: Ghana will give good performance - Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has stated that the team is ready to give their all for Ghana and with the support of Ghanaians, he believed the team can progress to the final stages of the tournament.

The Black Galaxies beat Premier League team Legon Cities 2-0 in a test match on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence as part of their preparations for the Championship of Africa Nations event in Algeria next month.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh started the game but was substituted in the 73rd minute as Coach Annor Walker experimented with different offensive alternatives in the second half. Danlad Ibrahim was an unused substitute in the game against Legon Cities.



The squad will leave Accra next week for Egypt to complete their preparations for the competition, which will be held in Algeria from January 8 to January 31, 2023.



"First of all I need to thank the technical team over here because it all started he as well. When we were playing the qualifiers they gave me the chance and we made them proud and got an invitation to the senior national team," he told GFA Communications

"I am always happy because when we came their words and the feeling in camp from the technical team to the playing body it was marvelous. Everyone was very happy to see us back in camp and yesterday that we trained together you can see the feeling was very great. With all these good relationship between we and the playing body and the technical team as well I think we can give a good performance in the upcoming tournament and I believe inshallah with the support of Ghanaians we will go far,"



"As a goalkeeper you need to help your team to past the group stages because I always have my target for tournament and when you are approaching tournament the main objective the main key is to qualify the team from the group stages. That is the most difficult stage you play three games you need to win. As a goalkeeper, you have to get clean sheet and when you get 2 out of 3 you will help the team to qualify to the knockout stage then we take it from there,"



In Group C, the Black Galaxies are joined by Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.