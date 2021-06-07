CK Akonnor allegedly sacks Thomas Partey from camp - Reports

• Thomas Partey is the deputy captain of the Black Stars

•He was reported missing from the team's camp in Cape Coast



• The Ghana Football Association is yet to officially confirm or deny this report



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has reportedly sacked Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey from camp.



The Black Stars are set to leave Ghana today June 7, 2021, to Rabat, for the international friendly game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



However, according to a report filed by Ghanasportsonline and sighted by GhanaWeb, Thomas Partey didn’t report to the camp of the Black Stars in Cape Coast but only joined the team when they were about to fly to Morocco.

Broadcast journalist, Andy Obeng Kwaku was said to have reported that coach Charles Akonnor was not happy about the explanations for his "no-show" in Cape Coast hence the decision to leave him out of the traveling squad.



GhanaWeb will follow up on this issue and bring you all the details subsequently:



