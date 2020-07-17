Sports News

CK Akonnor congratulates Kudus Mohammed on Ajax move

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has taken to social media to congratulate and wish Kudus Mohammed well after he completed his move to Dutch giant Ajax on Thursday.

The talented midfielder signed a five-year deal until June 30, 2025, bringing an end to speculations about his future.



Ajax had to pay 9 million euros for Kudus, who had been linked with other top European clubs such as Liverpol, Dortmund, Tottenham, and Manchester United.



The amount makes him the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history. He also ranks tenth as the most expensive Ghanaian signed by a European club since 2011.

See Charles Akonnor's tweet below,





Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best ???????? pic.twitter.com/eZEHMBwm90 — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 16, 2020

