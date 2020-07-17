CK Akonnor congratulates Kudus Mohammed on Ajax move

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has taken to social media to congratulate and wish Kudus Mohammed well after he completed his move to Dutch giant Ajax on Thursday.
The talented midfielder signed a five-year deal until June 30, 2025, bringing an end to speculations about his future.
Ajax had to pay 9 million euros for Kudus, who had been linked with other top European clubs such as Liverpol, Dortmund, Tottenham, and Manchester United.
The amount makes him the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history. He also ranks tenth as the most expensive Ghanaian signed by a European club since 2011.
See Charles Akonnor's tweet below,
Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best ???????? pic.twitter.com/eZEHMBwm90— CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 16, 2020
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Jordan Ayew insists Crystal Palace were 'unlucky' to lose to Manchester United
- How Ghanaians reacted to Kudus' move to Ajax
- Kudus Mohammed explains his ‘Wakanda’ goal celebrations
- Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor wishes Kudus well at Ajax
- Thomas Partey scores in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe
- Read all related articles