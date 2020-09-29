CK Akonnor does not deserve $25,000 salary - Ade Coker

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Source: Nathaniel Obeng, Contributor

Former Ghana football Association vice president Ade Coker says Black Stars head coach C.K Akunnor is not a world class trainer to deserve $25,000 as monthly salary.

" Something should be done about C.K Akunnor's salary. How can you pay a local coach who has acquired foreign certificate $25,000 and besides he is not a world class coach"



The current Greater Accra Regional chairman of National Democratic Congress believes it is irrational for the black stars coach to take higher pay than the president of the land.



Already, there reports in the local media suggesting that sports minister is forcing a pay cut into the throat of black stars head coach C.K Akunnor as a result financial challenges covid19 has brought.

Akonnor's salary has become an issue after it emerged that the government has persuaded him to take salary cut.



Akonnor, according the Minister of Youth and Sports has agreed for his salary to be slashed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

